Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported, according to Scottish government figures.

NHS Shetland says all those involved were contacts of existing patients.

The daily update total shows 16 in the last seven days.

That gives Shetland a per 100,000 population over seven days of 69.8.

It comes after three positive cases were reported on Saturday.