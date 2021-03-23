Shetland’s food and drink producers flock to promotional company

An unprecedented number of businesses have joined promotion company, Shetland Food and Drink Ltd (SFAD), during its 2021 membership drive.

As well as securing subscription renewals from 50 firms, 32 new member businesses have signed up to the organisation which offers a collective voice for Shetland’s food and drink sector via its Taste of Shetland brand.

Accommodation providers, crofters and representative organisations are among the new joiners who lend their support to an established community of food producers, hospitality businesses, retailers, tour guides and allied companies.

SFAD chairwoman Marian Armitage, said: “We are encouraged by the mandate that 2021 membership sign-up gives to the exciting promotional activities we have planned this year. Never have local businesses needed our help more, and never before have we had a fuller programme of training, networking and marketing opportunities to offer our growing collective.”

For the first time since SFAD was incorporated in 2017, membership of the organisation has been offered on a calendar year basis to enable the publication of the annual Shetland Food and Drink guide ahead of the summer season.

The 2021 guide will be published online on Friday, 30th April and will feature listings for each member business to inspire exploration of Shetland’s varied food and drink landscape.