Amenity trust’s key figure Davy Cooper dies

Shetland Amenity Trust’s head of development and assistant CEO Davy Cooper has died.

The trust says it is with “immense sadness” that it has learned of Mr Cooper’s death.

It said he was a much loved member of the staff team and a hugely respected individual who gave much to both the Trust and to Shetland’s heritage.

It described Shetland and its heritage as Mr Cooper’s passion, adding he volunteered in many different groups and societies.

His passing, the trust said, was a huge loss.