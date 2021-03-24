News

Nicolson pledges support to calls for better animal protection

Ryan Taylor 38 min ago 0
Debra Nicolson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Greens have supported calls for better protection for animals ahead of the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

List candidate Debra Nicolson has pledged her support to the More for Scotland’s Animals campaign.

The campaign is a joint initiative led by eleven animal welfare charities to ensure the welfare of Scotland’s animals is given appropriate consideration by elected members.

Candidates from all parties have been asked to sign a pledge recognising animals as “sentient beings” and pledge to do more for animals in the next parliament.

Ms Nicolson said: “The welfare of the millions of wild, farmed and companion animals in Scotland has always been dear to my heart.

“The Scottish parliament has a duty to ensure that meaningful legislation is in place to help protect our animals and to ensure that highest welfare standards are met.

“I am very pleased to pledge my support to the campaign, and if elected will continue to champion animal welfare issues.”

