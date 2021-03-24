Scalloway dig to begin in early May

Excavation of a site in Scalloway which could hold the key to Shetland’s ancient capital will begin in just a few weeks.

Kristian Leith has said in his dedicated Facebook page Skailway that work should begin in the first week of May.

It follows recent discussions with Orkney-based archaeological body Orca.

On Friday a fundraising page aimed at paving the way for a dig in Upper Scalloway reached its target of over £19,000.

Mr Leith uncovered human remains when he began digging the foundations for a shed during last summer’s lockdown.