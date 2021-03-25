Unst nature reserve to shut for three days

A new visitor hub will be created at Hermaness. Photo: Yolanda Bruce

Anyone planning to visit the Hermaness National Nature Reserve in Unst at the beginning of next week is being advised to reschedule as it closes for delivery of walkway materials.

It was announced last week that NatureScot, in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, will create a new 2km boardwalk, made from recycled plastic, across the peatland, provide new toilets, improved car parking and a sheltered interpretation point for visitors.

From Monday, 29th March to Wednesday 31st March, public access to Hermaness National Nature Reserve and its car park will be prohibited as helicopters bring in building materials.

Steve Mathieson, Shetland development manager, said: “I am delighted that this project can now press ahead. It is so important that we support these projects that aim to improve facilities, as well as the visitor experience, particularly at a time when the tourism and hospitality industry is really suffering.

“Due to Covid-19, there is evidence that a new, homegrown audience is discovering and enjoying Scotland’s more remote locations, such as Hermaness, which is fantastic. Improvement works like this are crucial to ensuring the reserve remains sustainable for years to come.”