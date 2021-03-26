Council flag to fly at half mast as mark of respect for former councillor

The council flag will fly at half mast over Lerwick Town Hall on Friday, as a mark of respect for former councillor Willie Tait, whose funeral takes place today.

Willie Tait was a councillor for 29 years from 1978 until 2007, firstly serving the ward of Dunrossness North and then Sandwick, Levenwick and Bigton.

That followed boundary changes introduced from 1999.

Mr Tait also served as vice convener of the council from 1986 until 1990.

Convener Malcolm Bell said: “Willie was a true gentleman and a superb representative for Shetland during his many years as a councillor, and indeed after he left the council.

“I first got to know him when he was a Shetland representative on the police board and I will never forget his many acts of kindness, support and encouragement.

“Our deepest sympathy is with Willie’s family and many friends at this sad time.”