In this week’s Shetland Times

Chloe Irvine from Whalsay.

In today’s (Friday 26th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Hauliers and tourism leaders have welcomed proposals for new and improved freight vessels, which could take up to 200 passengers.

• Whalsay student Chloe Irvine has written a poem for World Poetry Day that revealed she had suffered accent discrimination while studying at Edinburgh Napier University.

• Nearly 18 million litres of fuel have been used by three ferry services in the isles over the last five years. The figures have prompted renewed calls for fixed links to be developeed.

• A teenager who undertook a mammoth fundraising effort which raised thousands of pounds for Ability Shetland is already being hailed a hero after being shortlisted for a national award.

• An unprecedented number of businesses have signed up to join Shetland Food and Drink Limited (SFAD) during its 2021 membership drive.

• Fair Isle resident Tommy Hyndman has received lots of correspondence after his second appearance on Ben Fogle’s Lives in the Wild resonated with almost two million viewers.