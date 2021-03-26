News

Shetland competitors ‘very much looking forward to’ rescheduled Island Games in summer 2023

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 9 min ago 0
Shetland competitors ‘very much looking forward to’ rescheduled Island Games in summer 2023
The 2019 Island Games team which headed to Gibraltar to compete.

The next Island Games will take place in summer 2023, it has been confirmed.

The International Island Games Association (IIGA) announced yesterday (Thursday) that Guernsey will host the event from 8th-14th July the year after next.

Shetland Island Games Association’s acting chairwoman Lesley Hutchison welcomed the announcement

 “We’re pleased to see confirmation of the date for the 2023 Games and are very much looking forward to seeing island friends in Guernsey,” she said. 

“Most sports activity has been on hold for the last year or so, and with the ongoing success of the vaccination programme, this date now gives us something to focus on.”

IIGA chairman Jorgen Peterson said members could look forward to an “exciting summer of sport” and thanked  the Guernsey 2023 Organising Committee for its commitment.

Organisers had already confirmed in December that Guernsey would host the postponed 2021 Island Games in 2023 after the event was officially called off in September.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.