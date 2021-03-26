Shetland competitors ‘very much looking forward to’ rescheduled Island Games in summer 2023

The 2019 Island Games team which headed to Gibraltar to compete.

The next Island Games will take place in summer 2023, it has been confirmed.

The International Island Games Association (IIGA) announced yesterday (Thursday) that Guernsey will host the event from 8th-14th July the year after next.

Shetland Island Games Association’s acting chairwoman Lesley Hutchison welcomed the announcement

“We’re pleased to see confirmation of the date for the 2023 Games and are very much looking forward to seeing island friends in Guernsey,” she said.

“Most sports activity has been on hold for the last year or so, and with the ongoing success of the vaccination programme, this date now gives us something to focus on.”

IIGA chairman Jorgen Peterson said members could look forward to an “exciting summer of sport” and thanked the Guernsey 2023 Organising Committee for its commitment.

Organisers had already confirmed in December that Guernsey would host the postponed 2021 Island Games in 2023 after the event was officially called off in September.