Woman who threatened police officers makes court appearance

A woman has been released on bail after she admitted assaults against police officers.

Claire Antonio of Burgh Road in Lerwick pleaded guilty to four charges when she appeared in the dock from custody on Friday.

The 26 year-old admitted pushing one officer on the body on 25th March, and repeatedly kicking another.

Antonio continued to offend once she was taken to the police station.

She struggled violently with officers and threatened to kill them.

Antonio also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at the Gilbert Bain Hospital the following day, where she claimed to be infected with Covid-19.

She also made derogatory and homophobic comments to a police officer.

Her case was adjourned for social work background reports.

