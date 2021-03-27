News

Carmichael warns vaccine passports for pubs would be ‘ thin end of a thick and illiberal wedge’

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 48 min ago 0
Isle MP Alistair Carmichael has warned against  introducing  “vaccine passports” to visit pubs.

The Shetland and Orkney MP made the comments while opposing the renewal of the Coronavirus Act on Thursday night. 

He said: “This idea of vaccine passports is a dangerous one. 

“It is the very thin end of a thick and illiberal wedge.

“If it is okay to force people to confirm their health status in relation to this particular virus, is it then going to be okay for people to carry a piece of paper, under some future government, that says they are HIV-negative, or whatever it is?

“If those on the Treasury bench think that the best way to bring us in this country to a place where we become a sort of ‘papers please’ society is by doing that through pubs, I warn them that they are mistaken.”

The renewal of the Coronavirus Act was passed.

