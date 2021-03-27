Fishermen’s Mission invites supporters to submit artwork and recipes for calendar competition 

Entrants could take inspiration from boats at sea. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Artists and chefs are invited to seek inspiration from the sea for a calendar competition supporting a highly regarded fishermen’s charity.

Shetland Fishermen’s Mission is urging its supporters of all ages to submit artwork or recipes based on a particular season.

The title of the calendar will be: “When the boat comes in – British fishing lives through the year.”

Winners and runners up will feature on the 2022 calendar alongside the work of top artists and chefs.

For inspiration, entrants are invited to consider themes such as boats at sea, friendly fishermen, fish suppers on the beach, yellow wellies or scenic harbours.

Shetland Superintendent Aubrey Jamieson asked supporters old and new to support the charity as it marks its 140th anniversary.

The charity is reliant on donations which are in short supply due to the pandemic

“Our work is based on building trusted relationships through face-to-face meetings on the quayside, on fishing vessels, through home visits and conducting funeral services,” Mr Jamieson said.

“With lockdown things have changed but also stayed the same.

“The pandemic has temporarily altered some of our methods of working but not our method of caring; always there, always ready to listen, always ready to do the best for our fishing communities.”

Artwork can be in any medium so long as an image of it can be emailed to competition@fishermensmission.org.uk for consideration by 16th April.

Entrants are also invited to share their creative process on social media using the hashtag #fishmishcalendar2022.

Winning entries will receive a free copy of the calendar displaying their work; while runners u0p will also be featured in a collage in the calendar.

The competition is in three age groups: children under 16, adult and retired.

Visit the charity’s website fore more details and how to enter.