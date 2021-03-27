News

School receives eco award for commitment to environmental learning

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 52 min ago 0
School receives eco award for commitment to environmental learning
Cullivoe Primary School pupils with their Eco Schools Flag. Photo: SIC

A primary school has been awarded an international excellence accreditation in recognition of its commitment to environmental awareness.

Cullivoe Primary School recently received its fifth “Eco-Schools Green Flag Award”.

Organised by the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity, the award recognises the school’s commitment to “learning for sustainability”.

Headteacher Claire Lawson said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our school, particularly in light of the challenges of the last year.

“Our pupils, staff, families and community are committed to keeping up our efforts to learn more about our environment, and take action to improve the world we live in.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who has engaged with our work over the past two years.’

Eco-Schools Scotland aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of all schools.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.