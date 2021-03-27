School receives eco award for commitment to environmental learning

Cullivoe Primary School pupils with their Eco Schools Flag. Photo: SIC

A primary school has been awarded an international excellence accreditation in recognition of its commitment to environmental awareness.

Cullivoe Primary School recently received its fifth “Eco-Schools Green Flag Award”.

Organised by the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity, the award recognises the school’s commitment to “learning for sustainability”.

Headteacher Claire Lawson said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our school, particularly in light of the challenges of the last year.

“Our pupils, staff, families and community are committed to keeping up our efforts to learn more about our environment, and take action to improve the world we live in.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who has engaged with our work over the past two years.’

Eco-Schools Scotland aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of all schools.