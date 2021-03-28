Airport operator hails board’s 50-50 gender split as ‘significant step’ towards greater diversity

Hial chairwoman Lorna Jack.

The organisation running Shetland’s Sumburgh airport has achieved equal gender representation in its board.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) claims it has made progress in addressing the under-representation of women in public bodies.

Chairwoman Lorna Jack said: “Across all aspects of society, women have an invaluable contribution to make and it is important that they have equal opportunity to undertake strategic roles in public bodies.

“Having 50 per cent of the Hial board made up of women is a significant step in our journey to achieving a diverse board membership and we welcome applications from individuals, of all gender identifications and from under-represented backgrounds, for any future vacancies on our board.”

Hial’s board has eight members, two executive and six non-executive. Both groups achieve the gender balance.

Female board members are: Lorna Jack,; Loraine Strachan; Isabel Todenhoefer and Johanna Wallace.