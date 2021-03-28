News

Airport operator hails board’s 50-50 gender split as ‘significant step’ towards greater diversity

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 47 min ago 0
Airport operator hails board’s 50-50 gender split as ‘significant step’ towards greater diversity
Hial chairwoman Lorna Jack.

The organisation running Shetland’s Sumburgh airport has achieved equal gender representation in its board.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) claims it has made progress in addressing the under-representation of women in public bodies.

Chairwoman Lorna Jack said:  “Across all aspects of society, women have an invaluable contribution to make and it is important that they have equal opportunity to undertake strategic roles in public bodies.

“Having 50 per cent of the Hial board made up of women is a significant step in our journey to achieving a diverse board membership and we welcome applications from individuals, of all gender identifications and from under-represented backgrounds, for any future vacancies on our board.”

Hial’s board has eight members, two executive and six non-executive. Both groups achieve the gender balance.

Female board members are: Lorna Jack,; Loraine Strachan; Isabel Todenhoefer and Johanna Wallace.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.