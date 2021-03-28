Campaign hoped to rebuild Shetland’s ‘devastated’ tourism industry

Hermaness by Yolanda Bruce.

A nationwide campaign encouraging responsible tourism is hoped to aid the recovery of Shetland’s “devastated” visitor economy.

VisitScotland’s £124,000 campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of exploring outdoors responsibly, launched last week targeting a homegrown audience.

Steve Mathieson. VisitScotland’s Shetland manager, said: “To be clear, we are not encouraging travel now, but are shifting towards a ‘stop dreaming and start planning’ message, along with a set of communications on responsible tourism which puts the welfare of communities and our natural environment at the heart of our approach.

“We aim to preserve Scotland’s natural beauty for future generations and work with communities to bring the benefits of tourism to everyone.

“Balance is key so we want to make sure we are helping tourism businesses to survive and recover, while building toward a responsible future.

“Shetland tourism has been devastated over the past year and this is one of the first steps in our rebuilding process.”

