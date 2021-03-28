News

Drama group hopes to stage Calendar Girls at Garrison Theatre next spring

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 16 min ago 0
Garrison Theatre.

A Shetland amateur dramatic group has secured the licence to stage a hit play about Women’s Institute members who pose nude for a calendar to raise money. 

Islesburgh Drama Group hopes to bring Calendar Girls – a play based on the award-winning film by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth – to the Garrison Theatre next spring. 

The group made the announcement on Saturday to coincide with National Theatre Day. 

Vice president Stephanie Pagulayan, who will be directing the production, said: “Currently the licence for Calendar Girls is restricted and therefore I am absolutely honoured to be bringing this play to the Garrison stage with Islesburgh Drama Group in Spring 2022.”

The story is Based on the true story of Women’s Institute members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund.

Dates for the production are yet to be confirmed. 

Follow the group’s Facebook page for updates.

