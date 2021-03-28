Health board says Shetland’s new Covid-19 case is unrelated to recent primary school cluster

Shetland has recorded another case of Covid-19, according to today’s (Sunday) official figures.

NHS Shetland said the case was not linked to the recent cluster reported earlier this month.

The person who tested positive had come off a vessel. As the case was tested locally, it has been

included in the daily Scottish government tally for Shetland.

The total number of cases now stands at 231 for Shetland, up from 230 yesterday.

Over the past week, a total of seven case have been recorded.

That included five on Tuesday.