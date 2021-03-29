News

Brae bairns hold small-scale Up-Helly-A’ celebration

Ryan Nicolson 8 hours 49 min ago 0
The P4 Jarl's Squad at Brae.

P4 pupils at Brae High School held their own Up-Helly-A’ event on Friday, after missing out last year due to Covid.

Jarls Gibby the Great (Gibby Wood) and Taylor the Terrific (Taylor Anderson) led the festival with their galley, Rainbow Warrior.

And the class even received a virtual good luck message from Delting jarl-in-waiting Dwayne Davies to spur them on.

Smiling jarls “Gibby the Great” (Gibby Wood) and “Taylor the Terrific” (Taylor Anderson).

The school usually welcomes the Delting Jarl’s Squad into the premises annually and in recent years has built up a tradition of pupils in the P3 class forming their own Jarl’s Squad.

However, last year as the P3 pupils were rounding up their preparations for the 2020 event, schools went into lockdown meaning all costumes and props were boxed up and put away.

March 2021 arrived but it was clear there would be no Delting festival this year either. The now P4 class members were hugely disappointed after all their preparations and knowing this would be their last chance, it was decided the low-key event should go ahead.

Due to restrictions the Up-Helly-A’ had to take place outside and classes all gathered to watch while adhering to their bubbles and distancing guidelines.

Teacher Julie Kirkness said: “The P4 class had a great morning and the event passed smoothly with the rain just coming on as the squad pictures were being taken.

“They would like to thank everyone who helped with their preparations, especially Louise Wood for her input and ideas, Louise Grains from Jameson’s Knitwear who donated wool for the leg warmers and Roisin McAtamney who designed and made them.”

