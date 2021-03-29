Staying safe while sharing Shetland’s roads

SIC’s Roads Safety team has launched a campaign to remind residents to stay safe on the roads.

The campaign is targeted at both drivers and cyclists, reminding them that the highways are shared and they need to do everything possible to stay safe and behave responsibly.

SIC’s road safety officer, Elaine Skinley, said: “It’s always great to see folk take to the roads with their bikes – it’s good for your health and wellbeing, and it’s a great way for families to enjoy their time together.

“However, as more and more of us are getting out on our bikes, we do all need to be patient and considerate on the roads.”

Drivers are being reminded to overtake cyclists safely, making sure they give cyclists plenty of space, whilst cyclists should bear in mind that road verges can be rough and need to be avoided.

Cyclists should always be aware of any buildup of traffic behind them, and be ready to safely pull over and allow vehicles to pass.

“We’ll be running the usual Bikeability training in Shetland’s primary schools after the Easter break, and there’s plenty of information online around road safety for drivers and cyclists, but in the meantime the message is ‘share the road, and stay safe’,” added Ms Skinley.