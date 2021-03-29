News

Wishart kicks off re-election campaign with pledge to lead recovery from Covid

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 56 min ago 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart has kickstarted her re-election campaign by pledging to re-build the isles economy post-Covid.

Ms Wishart launched her official campaign video on Monday, setting out her aims for the years ahead.

But she said her main priority would be to support businesses to recover from devastating lockdowns.

“Shetland has a proud history of having parliamentarians who have always put these islands first,” Ms Wishart said.

“I have been that voice in Holyrood and hope that the people of Shetland will once again but their trust in me to continue to be that strong voice.

“Until polling day I will be talking about the issues that matter to Shetland, the issues that people have told me matter to them.

“Comprehensive mental health services, better and greener transport, acting on climate change and most importantly putting the recovery from COVID-19 first.”

Ms Wishart won the isles seat in the August 2019 by-election, replacing Tavish Scott.

