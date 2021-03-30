News

Lerwick lifeboat tows in stricken shellfish boat

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 12 min ago 0
Lerwick lifeboat tows in stricken shellfish boat
The Cornucopia gets a tow from the Lerwick lifeboat

RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat went to the aid of a shellfish boat whose propeller had become fouled on a rope and was drifting near cliffs in the South Mainland.

The lifeboat launched at 1pm today, 30th March, at the request of the UK Coastguard and within half an hour had reached the vessel, Cornucopia, which was adrift just a few hundred metres from cliffs near Levenwick.

The lifeboat took the her under tow arriving safely in Lerwick Harbour around 3.30pm.

Coxswain Darren Harcus, said: “When they realised that they were close to the shoreline without any means of propulsion, the crew of this vessel did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard and asking for assistance.

“Our volunteer crew are always on call 24/7 and we were pleased to be able to assist.”

