Shetland cast to arrive in the isles for filming of TV series next week

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

Stars of the Shetland TV drama are to arrive in the isles for filming on Monday.

Actor Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the popular series, confirmed the news today (Tuesday) on Twitter.

Henshall and his castmates have been shooting scenes in Glasgow for the past week.

Despite heavy rain and cold conditions, Henshall said: “I loved every minute of it.

“It’s so nice being back at work.”

Henshall added that they would arrive in Shetland on Monday.

News that filming was set to recommence was first announced in February.

Producer Louise Say told the BBC that cast and crew would be following “very strict guidelines”.

“When we come to Shetland we will test all our cast and crew before we leave,” she said.

She said the programme had been given the green-light by NHS Shetland and the SIC.