Sustainability the goal for new SSF appointee

Anne Anderson

Scottish Sea Farms has announced the appointment of a dedicated head of sustainability and development to spearhead the company’s drive to minimise its environmental impact.

Anne Anderson, former chief officer of compliance and beyond at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and most recently sustainability director at the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO), took up the newly created role on, Monday 29 March.

Amongst Ms Anderson’s immediate priorities will be bringing together the company’s different sustainability workstreams into one cohesive strategy and ensuring resources are directed where they will be of biggest benefit to Scotland’s net zero ambitions.

Ms Anderson said: “After two non-stop years at the SSPO, during which I achieved what I set out to do – namely, help the sector identify what would be required for it to develop and grow sustainably – I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and help deliver those advances.

“As someone who cares passionately about protecting our environment, I believe strongly in salmon farming as a low carbon food producer and have seen first-hand just how much those working in the sector care about farming sustainably, in every sense of the term.

“What makes Scottish Sea Farms stand out is its tremendous sense of team; an attribute which is fundamental for any organisation striving to go above and beyond compliance.”

Sustainable development will also be a key focus, with Anderson working to evaluate, enhance and advance the company’s social, economic and environmental contribution, helping lay solid foundations for further growth.