Taylor scoops photography accolade for stunning seal shot

Austin Taylor's winning shot of a bearded seal admiring its reflection. Photo: Austin Taylor.

Photographer Austin Taylor has won a national prize at the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

Mr Taylor’s shot of a bearded seal admiring its reflection in the Hamnavoe marina was named the best wildlife portrait of the year, announced today (Tuesday).

He will receive an individual engraved glass award for his effort, which will also be included in a touring exhibition later in the year.

The picture will also be featured in the Scottish Nature portfolio yearbook for 2020.

