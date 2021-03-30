News

Taylor scoops photography accolade for stunning seal shot

Ryan Nicolson 15 hours 30 min ago 0
Taylor scoops photography accolade for stunning seal shot
Austin Taylor's winning shot of a bearded seal admiring its reflection. Photo: Austin Taylor.

Photographer Austin Taylor has won a national prize at the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

Mr Taylor’s shot of a bearded seal admiring its reflection in the Hamnavoe marina was named the best wildlife portrait of the year, announced today (Tuesday).

He will receive an individual engraved glass award for his effort, which will also be included in a touring exhibition later in the year.

The picture will also be featured in the Scottish Nature portfolio yearbook for 2020.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.