Voar Redd Up to go ahead this year

Da Voar Redd Up will go ahead next month, Shetland Amenity Trust has announced.

The trust said they were “delighted” that the week-long beach and road-side clean would be held between 24th and 30th April.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid.

Shetland Amenity Trust said they had joined forces with the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) to deliver the event this year.

Major changes have been announced, with an online interactive map and digital system for recording litter being introduced.

All volunteers will have to register through the MCS Beachwatch website in their household or support bubble, and indicate which beach they want to clean.

Other changes to Da Voar Redd Up include extended event dates to prevent many groups congregating on a beach at the same time, and changes to the rubbish collection by Shetland Islands Council, which means full redd-up bags must be securely placed on a regular rubbish collection route.