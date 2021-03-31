News

Bail continued for man after Hill tries to charge sheriff for arrest
Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man whose legal representative tried to charge Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, and the sheriff clerk, for his appearances at court was bailed “with hesitation” on Wednesday.

Calum Jamieson, 37, of Mill Lane, Lerwick, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court with Stuart Hill as his legal representative.

Jamieson is currently awaiting trial regarding a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour in Cee & Jay’s shop on 24th August 2020, but his appearance this week related to letters he and Mr Hill had sent to the court.

Mr Hill wrote letters to both Sheriff Cruickshank and the sheriff clerk on Monday ordering them to pay the “Sovereign Nation of Shetland” £56,500 each, for Jamieson’s arrest and subsequent court appearances.

His arrest “by a ‘police officer’ “, according to the letter, would cost them both £5,000.

The letter also questioned the jurisdiction of the court, and of the sheriff.

Sheriff Cruickshank took an extremely dim view of the letters and the pair’s behaviour in court, which included refusing to wear face masks.

He asked Jamieson to carefully consider whether he had anything to do with Mr Hill’s letter, and whether he wanted him to represent him.

Jamieson decided to represent himself, at which point Mr Hill was asked to leave the court.

The sheriff advised Jamieson to seek legal advice before his next appearance, adding: “And I stress, legal advice.”

Jamieson is due to appear in court again on 14th April.

