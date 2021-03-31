Co-op pledges more than £1 million to two new stores

Supermarket giant Co-op has said it will invest £1.2 million in ambitious plans to build two new supermarkets in the isles.

Sites in Sandwick and Scalloway have been earmarked by the chain as potential locations, with planning permission lodged with the council earlier this month.

Co-op said that more than 30 jobs would be created as a result of the move.

The chain said that it was too early to say when work would begin, but it was hoped that both stores would be ready by the end of 2022.

There are currently two Co-op supermarkets based in the isles, in Lerwick and Brae.

The development will be subject to planning approval, and Co-op said the new stores “would provide greatly improved access to food and other essential, every-day services, for the community”.