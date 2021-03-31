Election field confirmed as final independent candidate joins Holyrood race

The Scottish Parliament Building. Photo: Kim Traynor

Six candidates will contest the isles Holyrood seat in May, completing the field for the election race.

Independent candidate Peter Tait, who also stood in the 2019 by-election, has also thrown his hat into the ring.

He joins Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart, SNP candidate Tom Wills, the Scottish Conservatives’ Nick Tulloch, Scottish Labour’s Martin Kerr and new party Restore Scotland’s Brian Nugent.

Mr Tait stood with the main goal of moving the monarchy back to Scotland in 2019, contesting the election against Ms Wishart and Mr Wills.

He received 31 votes.

In August 2019 he told The Shetland Times he was “not really interested in local politics”.

“Our greatest national problem is the off-centre position of the Crown which exacerbates the division between Catholic and Protestant and perpetuates the division of Ireland and makes Brexit difficult if not impossible,” he said previously.