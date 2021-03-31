News

Hundreds of self-harm cases raise alarm for Wishart

Ryan Nicolson 4 hours 22 min ago 1
Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart says urgent action is needed to prevent a “mental health tidal wave” after new figures revealed the extent of self-harm cases being reported in Shetland.

Over 370 cases have been recorded in the isles over the last five years, figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats through the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH) show.

Shetland recorded more self-harm cases than both Orkney and the Western Isles for each of the last five years, and Ms Wishart said more now needs to be done.

“We must transform our mental health services so people get the help they need when they need it,” she said.

“Not enough is being done to help those in need. The next Scottish government must put the recovery and mental health services first.”

SAMH figures showed that 373 cases of self-harm were recorded by NHS Shetland between 2016 and 2021.

  • Diana Peterson

    • March 31st, 2021 13:37

    I am so glad that Beatrice Wishart is publicly addressing this sad and worrying issue, Which has been swept under the carpet for so long.
    These figures also precede Cornovirus ….the full force of it (Covid19) has not yet been established.
    My own brother attempted suicide and was not successful ….the final years of his life will be spent in care.
    Wouldn’t it be wonderful if no one else has to feel that their only option is suicide??!!
    Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see a day when we all feel that we can go and ask for help with our emotions, feelings, stress, copying skills and moods without the fear of being viewed as weak??!!!
    Men are always viewed as Strong …. actually I think it doesn’t matter who you are – and that’s an added pressure men could do without ….men are by nature ‘fixers’ and are at a loss when faced with their own weaknesses and vulnerabilities.
    Small community – magnifying vulnerability – creates difficulty.

