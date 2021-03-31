Hundreds of self-harm cases raise alarm for Wishart

Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart says urgent action is needed to prevent a “mental health tidal wave” after new figures revealed the extent of self-harm cases being reported in Shetland.

Over 370 cases have been recorded in the isles over the last five years, figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats through the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH) show.

Shetland recorded more self-harm cases than both Orkney and the Western Isles for each of the last five years, and Ms Wishart said more now needs to be done.

“We must transform our mental health services so people get the help they need when they need it,” she said.

“Not enough is being done to help those in need. The next Scottish government must put the recovery and mental health services first.”

SAMH figures showed that 373 cases of self-harm were recorded by NHS Shetland between 2016 and 2021.