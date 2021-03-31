Taste of Shetland release salty video

Taste of Shetland have released the first of four mouthwatering videos showcasing the isles’ natural larder and traditional Shetland diet.

The culinary journey begins with Peter Walker Anderson from Whalsay, preparing saat fish; salted whitings, which he serves with Shetland Black potatoes and Shetland butter.

During the five minute Youtube video Mr Anderson talks you through the centuries old tradition from preparation of the fresh fish to the salting and drying process.

It has been a staple in Shetland for generations and would allow people to store nutritious fish for months at a time when the weather didn’t allow for fishing boats to set sail.