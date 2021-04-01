News

Candidate believes gay marriage ‘possibly related’ to Covid

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 44 min ago 2
Peter Tait

Independent candidate Peter Tait will stand on a controversial anti-gay marriage stance in the Scottish elections in May.

Mr Tait said that his position was related to his religious beliefs, and added: “I’m representing as best I can things that God would want me to represent”.

The retired mussel farmer said that he would be standing against gay marriage for the Shetland MSP seat, and said in his view “Covid is possibly related to it”.

Asked whether he understood there would likely be a backlash to his views, he replied: “I suppose there likely will.”

Mr Tait stood in the 2019 by-election and pledged to move the monarchy to Scotland if elected. He received 31 votes.

But he said this time around he “just wanted to make my case well, irrespective of votes”.

Scottish Labour candidate Martin Kerr said his party supported the rights of gay people to marry.

More in Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

  • John M Scott

    • April 1st, 2021 10:15

    “I might disagree with what you say and believe, but I will always defend your right to say it”. That is what true democracy is all about.

    • Andrew hawick

      • April 1st, 2021 10:49

      I agree, we should be free to say what we wish BUT there is no place in leadership in our society for a victorian era bigot.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

