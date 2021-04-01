News

Reminder to get postal vote applications in

Folk are being reminded to apply for a postal vote in time before next week’s deadline.

Applications for postal votes close on Tuesday 6th April at 5pm.

Any postal vote applications received after 5pm on Tuesday 6th April will not be accepted, but registered electors will still have the options to visit their polling station or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf on polling day.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.orkney-shetland-vjb.co.uk, by contacting the Electoral Registration Office on 01595 745700 or by emailing ero@shetland.gov.uk.

Scanned images of completed forms can also be emailed to ero@shetland.gov.uk  or posted/hand delivered to the Electoral Registration Office, 20 Commercial Road, Lerwick, ZE1 OLX.

