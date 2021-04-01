News

Wills could be elected as list MSP in May election

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 4 min ago 0
Wills could be elected as list MSP in May election
Prospective SNP candidate for Shetland at the Scottish Election Tom Wills.

Shetland election candidate Tom Wills has been named on the SNP’s regional list for the Highlands and Islands region.

Mr Wills has been placed fifth on the list, meaning if the party was able to secure enough regional votes he could be elected to represent the area, even if he loses the overall constituency seat.

The SNP returned seven MSPs to the region in the last Scottish election in 2016 – six through constituencies and one through the regional list.

There are a number of familiar faces on the list, with the Scottish Green Party’s 2019 by-election candidate Debra Nicolson standing as a list MSP.

She is also placed fifth on her party’s list.

Maree Todd is third on the SNP regional list, while Rhoda Grant is the lead candidate for the Scottish Labour Party.

Brian Nugent, who is also standing against Mr Wills for the isles MSP seat, is the main candidate for Restore Scotland.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.