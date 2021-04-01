Wills could be elected as list MSP in May election

Prospective SNP candidate for Shetland at the Scottish Election Tom Wills.

Shetland election candidate Tom Wills has been named on the SNP’s regional list for the Highlands and Islands region.

Mr Wills has been placed fifth on the list, meaning if the party was able to secure enough regional votes he could be elected to represent the area, even if he loses the overall constituency seat.

The SNP returned seven MSPs to the region in the last Scottish election in 2016 – six through constituencies and one through the regional list.

There are a number of familiar faces on the list, with the Scottish Green Party’s 2019 by-election candidate Debra Nicolson standing as a list MSP.

She is also placed fifth on her party’s list.

Maree Todd is third on the SNP regional list, while Rhoda Grant is the lead candidate for the Scottish Labour Party.

Brian Nugent, who is also standing against Mr Wills for the isles MSP seat, is the main candidate for Restore Scotland.