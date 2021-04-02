Headlines Life in Shetland

A new look for the New Shetlander

Stuart Prestidge 3 hours 14 min ago 0
A new look for the New Shetlander

A colourful New Shetlander magazine will hit the shops today, Friday 2nd April, with a new look and in a new size format.

The first issue of 2021 is something of a re-launch, and follows a crisis last year when Voluntary Action Shetland, which publishes the magazine, warned the committee that its future was no longer financially secure.

Since then there have been discussions about how to revamp and promote the magazine, to attract more readers, subscribers and advertisers, while at the same time keeping down on costs.

The outcome is a re-design with a larger, A4 page size. There will now be three issues a year instead of four, with a new magazine every “voar, simmer and yule”.

Financial support came in the form of a grant from Shetland Amenity Trust, negotiated with the trust’s head of development Davy Cooper, who died last week.

The editors and committee are grateful to Mr Cooper and the trust for their recognition of the magazine’s contribution to the islands’ historical, political, cultural and social life.

Co-editors Laureen Johnson and Brian Smith are optimistic about the magazine’s future and the voar edition has a varied range of writers, fact and fiction, prose and poetry.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.