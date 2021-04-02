High probability of disruption to weekend ferries, NorthLink warns

NorthLink Ferries.

There is a “high probability” both of Sunday evening’s mainland sailings will be cancelled, NorthLink has warned.

The ferry operator has said there could be disruption to services lasting well into next week.

Both Sunday’s north and southbound sailings are already under review, and NorthLink said it was likely they would be cancelled due to weather.

Sunday evening’s freight sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall is also under review.