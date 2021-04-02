New release from indie group The Stoals is Heaven Sent

Indie-rock outfit The Stoals have released their third new single in the past six months today.

Artwork by Arsyad.

Heaven Sent is the “bold” and “arrogant” new track from the four-piece, according to frontman Scott Tomlinson.

He has previously described the band’s sonic influences as including groups such as Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, but said the new track was “much softer” and pulled inspiration from artists such as The Jam and Gerry Cinnamon.

“The lyrics are probably a bit more meaningful than stuff written before,” Tomlinson said.

The group, which consists of Tomlinson on rhythm guitar and vocals, Tom Smith on bass, Callum Anderson on lead guitar and John Gair filling in on the drums, are joined on the latest release by singer Rhea Isbister.

Tomlinson said she was “truly an outstanding talent”, whose appearance elevated the song.

“Her harmonies on the last chorus will blow you away and you won’t be able to wipe the smile off your face.”