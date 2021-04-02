Vaccination shuttle bus to continue next week

Shetland Islands Council has said a shuttle service to take folk to the vaccination centre at Gremista will continue next week.

A free bus will leave the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick every 15 minutes to go to the Independent Living Centre vaccination centre from Tuesday 6th April.

Buses will leave at 5, 20, 35 and 50 minutes past the hour from 8.50am to 4.50pm.

The council said that the buses can be hailed from bus stops at Bolts, The Shetland Hotel and JRJ too.