Carmichael calls for transparency on Covid restrictions easing

Bunting on commercial street. Photo:Dave Donaldson

MP Alistair Carmichael has urged the Scottish government to provide businesses with clarity regarding the future of isles Covid restrictions.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance has echoed concerns from local businesses by saying there needs to be a clear indication of what restrictions will change at the end of April.

Mr Carmichael said there needs to be “confidence in the path ahead”.

“Islanders and businesses need clarity from the Scottish government on the future of restrictions in the isles.

“Whether we move out of restrictions at the same time as the rest of Scotland or take our own path, the isles deserve answers from ministers now.

“This uncertainty either way is going to choke off bookings, investment and planning for the summer – and that is not something that most businesses can afford right now.”

Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall tourism was “critical” to the isles economy, and businesses needed to know if tourists would be allowed to travel to Shetland soon.