UPDATED: Both Sunday NorthLink sailings cancelled

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has cancelled both of its Sunday night sailings due to weather.

The southbound sailing of the MV Hjaltland, and the northbound sailing of the MV Hrossey from Aberdeen to Lerwick, have been cancelled.

Sunday evening’s freight sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall has also been cancelled by the ferry operator.

Monday evening’s southbound sailing of the MV Hjaltland is also already under review, with NorthLink again warning passengers there was a high probability that it would have to be cancelled.