News

UPDATED: Both Sunday NorthLink sailings cancelled

3 hours ago 0
UPDATED: Both Sunday NorthLink sailings cancelled
NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has cancelled both of its Sunday night sailings due to weather.

The southbound sailing of the MV Hjaltland, and the northbound sailing of the MV Hrossey from Aberdeen to Lerwick, have been cancelled.

Sunday evening’s freight sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall has also been cancelled by the ferry operator.

Monday evening’s southbound sailing of the MV Hjaltland is also already under review, with NorthLink again warning passengers there was a high probability that it would have to be cancelled.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.