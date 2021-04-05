Covid vaccination clinic closed on Tuesday due to weather

The Independent Living Centre at Gremista will not be opened on Tuesday for Covid vaccinations, due to weather.

NHS Shetland said that all vaccinations on Tuesday would have to be postponed.

The clinic will be rescheduled, and everyone will be contacted to arrange a new appointment time.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the decision had been made on safety grounds, with the high risk of travel disruption.

“Everyone who was scheduled to have their vaccination will be given a new appointment,” she said.

“No-one will be missed out.”

The vaccination team will call all those with appointments to reschedule.