News

Covid vaccination clinic closed on Tuesday due to weather

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 21 min ago 0
Covid vaccination clinic closed on Tuesday due to weather

The Independent Living Centre at Gremista will not be opened on Tuesday for Covid vaccinations, due to weather.

NHS Shetland said that all vaccinations on Tuesday would have to be postponed.

The clinic will be rescheduled, and everyone will be contacted to arrange a new appointment time.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the decision had been made on safety grounds, with the high risk of travel disruption.

“Everyone who was scheduled to have their vaccination will be given a new appointment,” she said.

“No-one will be missed out.”

The vaccination team will call all those with appointments to reschedule.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.