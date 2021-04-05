News

‘Glamping’ site could be built in Bigton

The site where three glamping pods could be being built in Bigton. Photo: Vega Technical Services, from the SIC planning portal.

Plans have been submitted to council planners to build three two-bedroom glamping pods in Rerwick, Bigton.

John and Julie Rosie, from Quendale, have applied for planning permission to change the use of the land.

If approved, three 20m² glamping pods with two-bedrooms, a shower room, a living area and a kitchenette would be erected on the site.

Planning permission was granted last year for two two-bedroom lodges on the site, but those plans have been set aside to proceed with the glamping site instead.

The move would provide “potential employment opportunities” and “increased tourist activity”, according to the plans.

The layout of the pods. Photo: Lune Valley Pods.
