UPDATED: Power out in Hillswick and Weisdale after outages in South Mainland

Around 200 properties in Hillswick were left without power after an outage this morning, SSE has said.

Power was lost at around 7am, with SSE saying they hope to have it fully restored by 12.30pm today (Monday).

Residents in Weisdale also lost power at around 9.30am, with SSE sending an engineer out shortly after.

The company said they hoped to restore power to the Westside by 12.30pm.

There was also a power cut at 3.45am in Sumburgh, with some homes having their power restored shortly after.

However, SSE said some properties in Quendale were still without power much later in the morning.

They hoped to have them back up and running by around 10.30am.