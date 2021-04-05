Skerries ferry linkspan upgrade to cause service changes

The Skerries ferry Filla is currently based in Whalsay. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Islands Council’s Ferry Service is planning essential work on the linkspan at Skerries next month.

Work to install a newly-refurbished linkspan is due to take place between 3pm on Monday 17th May until 9am on Friday 21st May but this will be weather-dependent.

The RORO vehicle services at 2.30 pm on Monday 17th May and 9.30 am on Friday 21st May will be unaffected and will run as normal.

The Skerries-Lerwick service on Wednesday 19th May will operate as a foot passenger service only – there will be no RORO facility on this day.

Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.

Anyone who thinks they may be affected by these changes can contact Ferry Services to discuss alternative arrangements on 01595 744200.