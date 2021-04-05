News

Snow and wind cause disruption as NorthLink ferries cancelled again

Snow and wind cause disruption as NorthLink ferries cancelled again
The scene in Sandwick this morning. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Snow and high winds have caused disruption to roads, with weather warnings in place until Tuesday 6th April.

A car struggles against the wind and snow in Sandwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

And both NorthLink sailings between Shetland and the mainland have been cancelled for a second day running.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for wind and snow lasts until 11.59pm tonight (Monday).

A yellow warning for snow is also in place from midnight to 10am tomorrow.

Ferry operator NorthLink has cancelled both of its Monday evening sailings of the MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey due to the forecast.

The company has also warned that its Tuesday sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen is also under review.

Wind and snow have lead to poor visibility and driving conditions. Photo: Dave Donaldson.
