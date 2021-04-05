UPDATED: Town service to resume as ferry disruption continues

All of the inter-island ferry services have been disrupted by weather, and some bus services have been temporarily halted.

The Lerwick town service will resume running at 2pm, bus operator R. Robertson and Son has said.

Lerwick to Toft, Hillswick, Walls and Yell buses will also run after 5pm.

Bressay ferry Leirna is running to a Saturday timetable, running on the half-hour.

The Bluemull Sound route resumed at 12.05pm, with the Bigga running a single vessel Saturday timetable.

The Yell ferry is also now running to the scheduled timetable.

The Whalsay ferry will run a reduced service from 12pm onwards – the details can be found by calling the voicebank on 01595 743973.