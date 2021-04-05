Two Robertson’s buses go off the road

A Robertson's bus off the road in Sandwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Two of R. Robertson and Son’s buses have gone off the road in snowy conditions this morning (Monday).

One left the road at Walls at around 8am, while another crashed into a ditch in Sandwick around three hours later.

No passengers were onboard either vehicles at the time, and neither drivers were harmed.

All of R. Robertson and Son’s bus services have been temporarily halted, with a further update to follow this afternoon.

Robertson’s owner Sonia Robertson said it had been “one of those days” for the company.

“The roads are absolutely horrific,” she said.

“I’m just glad that everybody is okay.”

The fire crew from Sandwick and police were called to the scene at around 11am, with just the driver in the vehicle.

Police Scotland said that the bus now required recovery.