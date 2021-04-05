News

Walls bus removed from ditch after accident

Ryan Nicolson
A Robertson's bus is removed from Da Punds in Walls. Photo: Barry Broadbent.

An R. Robertson and Son bus has been removed from a ditch in Da Punds in Walls after an accident this morning (Monday).

The bus was one of two to go off the road this morning, with the Walls incident occurring at around 8am.

Another Robertson’s bus left the road at Sandwick several hours later.

The company’s owner Sonia Robertson said that no passengers were onboard either bus, and neither driver was harmed.

She said that both drivers would only require some “clean underwear” after their brushes with high winds and heavy snow this morning.

Efforts are also underway to remove the bus from the ditch in Sandwick, with Ms Robertson saying the main problem would be “trying to stop the bus going onto its side”.

