The Lerwick Lifeboat shop

Another small step to normality takes place this Saturday as the Lerwick Lifeboat shop opens its doors to customers.

The Commercial Street shop will re- open on Saturday 10th April, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Ran by volunteers, with all profits helping to save lives at sea, the store will present a new selection of bric-a-brac, toys, books and RNLI souvenirs.

Covid-19 rules apply and only four customers will be allowed in at one time.