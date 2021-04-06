Mobile CT scanner to offer temporary solution as NHS waits for replacement

A mobile CT scanner will be used on a temporary basis from the Gilbert Bain Hospital car park this month.

The move will mean the car parking area will need to be temporarily reduced in size.

NHS Shetland said they were replacing their existing CT scanner, in operation for around 14 years, with the new scanner bringing a range of benefits for patients.

The health board said they would be able to offer a wider range of scans, reducing the need for patients to travel south.

But until the replacement is ready, a temporary CT scanner will be based from the hospital car park – starting from Thursday 8th April.

Patients will be required to park in the east car park, while NHS Shetland is urging visitors to only use the spaces available if absolutely essential.

The mobile scanner could be in place until early June.

The car park will be reduced for both visitors and staff, and director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said they recognised the move would have an impact on anyone visiting the hospital.

“However, we aim to keep disruption to a minimum so that this vital equipment upgrade can take place and we can maintain CT scanning services in Shetland for people who require them.”