More disruption to bus routes

6 hours 10 min ago 0
The Viking Bus Station in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Most of the public bus services are suspended this morning (Tuesday) due to high winds and snow.

The Lerwick to Sumburgh, Walls, Aith, Vidlin, Hillsiwck, Toft and Yell buses are all suspended as of 9am, and will be reviewed at 10.

The Skeld to Lerwick shopper service has been cancelled today.

Shetland Islands Council said that the Lerwick town service, and the Scalloway bus service, were currently still running.

The SIC said the forecast was likely to affect buses and inter-island ferries throughout the day.

